MDC Alliance vice president Tendai Biti has applauded the decision by Harare Magistrate Trynos Utahwashe to grant bail to the party’s national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere saying the court was able to break the precedence where victims of political prosecution were being locked up only to be released by the High Court.

Mahere was granted ZWL$10000 bail by Magistrate Utahwashe following her arrest last week together with Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala and journalist Hopewell Chin’ono on charges of publishing falsehoods over the alleged death of a baby at the hands of Zimbabwe Republic Police Officers two weeks ago.

Speaking outside the Harare Magistrates Court, Biti said the court had stood for constitutionalism and rule of law.

“We were pleasantly surprised that the Magistrate Court was able to stand up to the truth to constitutionalism and rule of law and to break the chain of precedence where people were facing subjective framed political charges were being locked up only to be released by the High Court.

“We have seen this in the case of Jacob Mafume, the numerous cases against Job Sikhala, Hopewell Chin’ono and the MDC Alliance leadership including Hwende and Chibaya so we are pleasantly surprised that the court stood up to truth and justice and long that it may continue.

“As far as we are concerned the Courts should be autonomous stand up to the truth, so today the courts stood up to the truth and admitted Advocate Mahere to bail but remember the charge is the same, the tweet is the same. An innocent bystander in Dotito, Chiendambuya will ask but why grant bail to Fadzayi and no to Job and this is the inconsistency that makes people out there be afraid of the courts,” said Biti

In granting her bail, Harare Magistrate Utahwashe said the State failed to prove she has the propensity to commit another offence.

As part of her bail conditions, Mahere has been ordered not to interfere with Rebecca Musariri (mother of the alleged dead child), and to continue residing at her given address.

Mahere will also surrender her passport and report at the nearest police station every Friday.

Meanwhile, Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume has been remanded out of custody to the 23rd of February with the State seeking to revoke his bail conditions.

Mafume is currently in quarantine after being in contact with COVID-19 positive people during his time in detention.