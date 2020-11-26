Big Mention For Zodwa In A Kofi, Diamond Song

In a similar way Zimdancehall chanters mention sponsors and promoters in each of their songs, award-winning businesswoman Zodwa Mkandla has received a mention in Kofi Olomide and Diamond Platnumz collaboration titled WAAH.

The socialite has been making news lately following the death of her ex-boyfriend Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kangure who died in a road traffic accident a few weeks ago with three other associates after his speeding Rolls Roys was involved in a head-on collision with a Honda Fit along Borrowdale road.

Though the duo’s relationship was always shrouded with mystery as the two never publicly came out admitting their union, after Kadungure’s death, more light was shed on the nature of relationship they shared. While some of Ginimbi’s closest friends called her wife, Zodwa identified him as a soulmate.

Just recently, Zodwa was in the news with a thank you letter to Ginimbi’s friends where she appreciated their send-off for the late socialite.

She wrote: