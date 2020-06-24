Big Bass Live Roars Into Life Tonight!

A live music performance show, “Big Bass Live,” courtesy of Big Bass Entertainment is set to hit the screens tonight.

Speaking to 263chat, organisers of the show said this would be a show like no other offering unparalleled, focus and attention to a single headlining artiste.

“Big Bass Live is a show like no other which will come in episodes. Unlike typical live music shows popular at the moment, we have decided to dedicate each episode to a single artiste so that they harvest all the focus and attention, consequently resulting in better appreciation of an artistes’ art and style without much comparisons,” said Big Bass Entertainment studio manager, Kudakwashe Manyore.

He added, “each performance will be accompanied by a live band and some interview sessions with the artiste.”

The show will come in editions that are Gospel, Sungura, Dancehall, Hip-hop among other genres. Each edition will enjoy 6-10 episodes that are 30 minutes long.

Today’s inaugural episode will see Natasha Muz serenading music lovers. The performance will be available on Big Bass Entertainment social media platforms.

Upcoming artistes are not exempt from the platform as Manyore says, “we will also include growing and upcoming artistes as we strive towards our goal of unearthing ignored underground talent.”