Bhasikiti Dumps Chamisa, Endorses Mwonzora

Former Masvingo Provincial minister, Kudakwashe Bhasikiti has dumped the Nelson Chamisa led MDC Alliance while endorsing the newly elected MDC-T president Douglas Mwonzora.

Bhasikiti was expelled from ZANU-PF in 2015, during the late former president Robert Mugabe’s time and went on to join the Zimbabwe People First led by ex vice President Joice Mujuru.

He later dumped Mujuru and joined the National People’s Party (NPP) before contesting for the Mwenezi East parliamentary seat under the MDC-Alliance.

Posting on Twitter Thursday morning, Bhasikiti endorsed Mwonzora saying both MDC-T and MDC Alliance were now under the control of the former Nyanga legislator following his election at the just ended extra-ordinary congress.

“Moment of truth now, hypocrisy should end now. MDC-T and MDC-A are one thing now under Douglas Mwonzora. Like it or not it is true. All those MPS and Senators currently in Parliament under MDC-A are an open witness. May you know all you men and women now, am no longer a member of MDC-A,” posted Bhasikiti.

The former Zanu PF politburo member could not be reached for a comment but MDC-T spokesperson Witness Dube said they had not received any correspondence from Bhasikiti on whether he is joined their party.

“We are also seeing it on social media. He is yet to contact the party officially. Everyone is allowed to join the MDC, follow proper channels and abide by the constitution. But what Honourable Bhasikiti should not expect is to be catapulted to the leadership like what happened the last time he was with the MDC Alliance. We follow the constitution there are stipulated timelines for anybody to ascend to leadership, three years for province and five years for national and he is not going to be an exception,” said Dube.

MDC Alliance deputy national spokesperson, Clifford Hlatywayo said they were yet to hear about Bhasikiti’s departure.

A number of MDC Alliance officials have dumped the party to join the rival faction led by Mwonzora including Gweru Urban legislator Brian Dube who has since been rewarded with a National Council position in MDC-T.