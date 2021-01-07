BancABC Byo Branch Workers Test Positive For Covid-19

Two workers at Banc ABC Bulawayo branch are reported to have tested positive for Covid-19 amid reports that no contact tracing was done by the bank and the City Health department.

By Shelton Muchena in Bulawayo

A source close to the bank said there has not been any testing or fumigation at the banking hall risking the lives of workers and clients.

However, this was refuted by Bank’s Chief Executive officer, Dr Lance Mambondiani who said all health protocols were adhered to including contact tracing and decontamination as recommended by health experts.

“We work with City Health officials, they do our testing and contact tracing and recommend decontamination where necessary. All protocols are observed as recommended by our health experts,” he said.

Acting Bulawayo Provincial Medical Director, Dr Welcome Mlilo said he does not have details of the incident but they have standard operating procedures they follow once they are classified as contacts.

“I am afraid I don’t have details on this particular case. But we have a protocol that all organizations follow once they are classified as contacts,” said Dr Mlilo.

There is a possibility that numbers of people who are positive to Covid- 19 could be higher as it appears there could be under reporting.

Bulawayo has the largest number of active positive cases in the country possibly due to its proximity to South Africa which has recorded over a million cases and 31 368 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

To date, Zimbabwe has recorded 17 804 positive cases and 431 deaths.