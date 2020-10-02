Baba Harare Sues Music Promoter

Popular musician Braveman Chizvino popularly known as Baba Harare has slapped Jacaranda Media Group members Charles Guvamatanga and Jordan Mangwiro with £42 500 lawsuits over music distribution infringements.

Through his lawyer Ashley Mugiya of Mugiya and Muvhami Law chambers, Baba Harare cited that the defendants should be ordered to pay the damages and costs on a legal scale.

Allegations are that on 5 September 2017, the plaintiff and the first defendant entered into a contract and at that time the latter was represented by the second and third as they are the proprietors of the first defendant.

The contract that the party entered into was a music distribution agreement with the terms that Baba Harare being a musician, granted Jacaranda Media Group exclusive rights to distribute his music and artistic work through various internet and online platforms but he would retain the copyrights to the music.

The material terms of the agreement were that The Reason Why hitmaker would receive and receipt royalties paid when the music is played and downloaded and the parties were to share the proceeds whilst Baba Harare would get his 70% share.

In pursuance to the agreement, the first defendant uploaded and distributed three albums that is Chikwama Changu, Minamato yemaRasta and Ramba Wakadzvanya over platforms such as CD Baby and Itunes.

The first defendant has since realized a sum of £25 000-00 from the royalties paid by CD BABY and Itunes and has retained the whole amount without paying disgruntled Baba Harare the 70% share.

The defendants in failing to perform their obligation in terms of the agreement therefore breached the terms of the contract.

The defendants have refused to remit the funds to Baba Harare despite the facts that they have been receiving royalties.