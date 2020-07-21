Axcil Jefferies Joins Madpanda Motorsport For Sprint Cup

Zimbabwean motorsports sensation Axcil Jefferies will this year partner team principal Ezequiel Companc in the Sprint Cup after being signed by Madpanda Motorsport for the full season of GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS.

Jefferies and Companc will share the No. 90 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo at every GT World Challenge Europe Sprint weekend between August and October this year, racing at Misano, Magny-Cours, Zandvoort and the team’s home track of Barcelona. Madpanda Motorsport is entered in the Silver Cup in both the Sprint and Endurance championships.

Axcil Jefferies (26, ) has proven his skills in a number of GT championships, driving and winning for different manufacturers. Jefferies was born in the UK, but races under a Zimbabwean license and now lives in the UAE.

“I’m really happy and excited to be joining Madpanda Motorsport in a Mercedes AMG GT3 Evo for the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup. Lining up with Ezequiel, I believe we can be competitive and able to fight at the front together. Big thanks to Madpanda Motorsport for the opportunity and for having faith in me. I can’t wait to get started,” said Jefferies.

He is three-time Lamborghini Super Trofeo Middle East champion and previously raced in Formula 2 and Indy Lights.

His partner, Ezequiel Companc (26, from Buenos Aires, Argentina) is Madpanda Motorsport’s founder and team principal and will race with Jefferies throughout the Sprint Cup season. He will also compete at every Endurance Cup round alongside Patrick Assenheimer and Jorge Cabezas Catalan, who were confirmed for the long-distance races last week.

“I’m very pleased to have Axcil on the team this year. He’s a great Silver driver with lots of experience, so I’m sure we’ll have great results. The Sprint races are so fast-paced and the level of competition is unbelievably high, so you need to have a flawless driver lineup. I know we’ve got that, and as a result, I think we have a great chance to fight for Silver Cup wins and the championship,”Companc, noted.

Jefferies and Companc’s first Sprint race is a triple-header at Misano, Italy, on August 8-9. Prior to that, Companc, Assenheimer and Cabezas Catalan will race this weekend (Sunday, July 26) in the three-hour Endurance Cup opener at Imola, Italy.