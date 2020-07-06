Attempts To Strangle Our Genuine Voices Through Force Is Not New: Nurses

The Zimbabwe Nurses Association (ZNA) has condemned the arrest of its members at Harare Central Hospital while holding a peaceful demonstration against poor working conditions and low wages.

In a statement, Zimbabwe Nurses Association (ZNA) said the arrest was unfortunate considering that nurses were using the only option available to express their grievances since the government is giving them a deaf ear.

“The government promised us salary reviews and Covid-19 allowances which have not been paid,” read the statement.

“Government proceeded to refuse to discuss improving the reviews and instead rendered the Bipartite Negotiating Panel useless by unilaterally declaring that it was not willing to negotiate for the next three months,”

“Attempts to strangle our genuine voices through force is not new. However we have always stated that we have lost our earnings through slave wages so we have nothing more to lose,” said the association.

ZNA called on its members to remain resolute and continue the struggle.

“Those who are going to work , how long will you continue to ignore the collective efforts of the nursing profession? We urge you to stop derailing the efforts of many and immediately withdraw your labor,” read the statement.

Health workers in Bulawayo have also staged a demonstration this morning in the hospital premises against poor working conditions and eroded salaries.

The Bulawayo nurses from Mpilo General Hospital and United Bulawayo Hospitals were demanding USD based salaries.