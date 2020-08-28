‘Arresting Sikhala Was A Bonus, We Were Searching For Petrol Bombs’

The police officer who apprehended Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala said the arrest came as a bonus as they had gone to the place looking for petrol bombs and catapults which they suspected were meant to be used during 31 July mass demonstrations.

Collins Makore, from the CID Law and order told the court that he only got to know that Sikhala was on the wanted list by the police later on.

“I did not know that he was wanted by the police, I only saw the list later.

“We were there looking for weapons and then we happened to see Mr Sikhala there, and we told him to come with us because police wanted him for an interview,” he said.

Advocate Eric Matinenga who is representing Sikhala questioned him to provide evidence of interview notebooks and a search warrant the police used on the the accused person was arrested.

However, detective Makore failed to produce the evidence saying the notebook he used to write notes ‘coincidentally’ got lost the very same day after he apprehended Sikhala.

The state used detective Makore’s testimony as evidence to say that Sikhala tried by all means to avoid arrest when he surely knew that he was on the wanted list by the police.

The MDC Alliance, national vice chairperson was arrested last week and charged with inciting public violence.