ANC Delegation Jets In Today

A delegation from South Africa’s ruling party African National Congress (ANC) is expected in Harare today to meet with Zanu PF leaders to discuss escalating crisis in Zimbabwe.

The visit follows an envoy mission led by Dr Sydney Mufamadi and Baleka Mbete which came and met with President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The ANC has followed up with another delegation led by party Secretary General Ace Magashule who earlier in August told South African media that they were concerned about the deteriorating human rights situation in Zimbabwe.

“We see what is happening in Zimbabwe. The President is interacting with the President of Zimbabwe, worried about what is taking place there,” said Magashule.

“We have spoken to some people who are exiled, who have run away from Zimbabwe. That is why we are interacting party to party to raise some of the concerns they have actually raised about what is happening in Zimbabwe,” he added.

Confirming the meeting with ANC, Zanu PF Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu told The Herald that the two parties will exchange notes on economic and political cooperation.

“I can confirm that all is set for the Zanu PF-ANC talks. We have been briefed that our revolutionary counterpart the ANC is sending its top brass ahead of the indaba scheduled for this Wednesday.

“Considering that this whole crisis narrative constitutes a peripheral concern, we are certain that obvious rationality will shift our discussion focus to other more important issues,” he said.