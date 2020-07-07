Ambuya Chamisa Unites Zim Politicians

Zimbabwean politicians today shelved differences to mourn the death of opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa’s mother who passed on at her rural home in Gutu yesterday afternoon.

Posting on social media politicians from Zanu PF, National Constitutional Assembly, MDC-T and independent candidates took turns to console and comfort Chamisa who broke the news late yesterday.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa led the way, expressing grief over the death of Ambuya Chamisa.

“I was sad to hear of the passing of Ambuya Chamisa, the mother of Nelson Chamisa. Our thoughts are with @Nelson Chamisa and the Chamisa family at this difficult time” wrote Mnangagwa

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Sibusiso Moyo also sent his condolences to the Chamisa family.

“Allow me to express my deepest condolences on the untimely passing on of Gogo Chamisa, your dear mother. May Advocate @nelsonchamisa find comfort in the word of God and may her departed soul rest in eternal peace.” SB Moyo

Alliance for People’s Agenda president, Dr. Nkosana Moyo wished strength and comfort to the MDC A leader.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt condolences to Advocate @nelsonchamisa and the family on the passing on of Gogo Chamisa. May they be comforted and strengthened through this trying time” Nkosana Moyo

Former Minister of Information and Publicity, Professor Jonathan Moyo was also part of politicians who sent their condolences addressing Nelson Chamisa as the people’s president.

“Heartfelt condolences to the People’s President @nelsonchamisa for the untimely death of his mother. May the Lord be with him and his family, and see them through the darkness of their painful loss. And may goodness and mercy be with Ambuya Chamisa in the House of the Lord forever,” Professor Jonathan Moyo.

Leader of the rival MDC-T Thokozani Khupe also put aside their court differences to comfort the Chamisa family.

“My deepest condolence to the Chamisa family. I pray that the lord comforts you in this difficult time. MHSRIP,” wrote Khupe.

Ambuya Chamisa passed on late Monday afternoon at her home in Gutu and burial is expected tomorrow.