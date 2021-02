“ZLHR made 3rd attempt to get student activist Allan Moyo released. He has been in custody since 7 Dec 2020. Application for bail on changed circumstances was dismissed by Magistrate who decided that Alan was of no fixed abode. An appeal will be filed at High Court,” the human rights body said.

Moyo was arrested on 7 December last year after calling for a revolt against President Emmerson Mnangagwa remains in prison as his court records were incorrectly recorded at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts.

The state alleged on 3 July 2020, Moyo incited some commuters at Copacabana bus terminus in Harare by telling them the time to stage a revolt against Mnangagwa’s administration was conducive because the president had failed the people of Zimbabwe.

He was previously denied bail by Harare Magistrate Judith Taruvinga and High Court judge Justice Davison Foroma.

Meanwhile human rights groups have expressed concern over the continued incarceration of Moyo accusing the judiciary of failing to respect his right to bail.