Allan Chimbetu Returns With ‘Urgent Matters’

When musician Allan Chimbetu took a sabbatical from the music industry to take up menial jobs elsewhere, he had a catalogue of songs he intended to release in future.

Even during the sabbatical, his passion for music forced him to continue penning songs and keeping them in files without any urgent plans to release them.

Allan, the only surviving member of the famous Chimbetu siblings Simon, Naison and Briam, kept on shelving the songs waiting for the right time to come.

Recently with the assistance of Fasfit Matlock, the musician has rekindled his date with the music industry and is now working on releasing the songs penned during his days in the wilderness, hence naming his upcoming album “Urgent Matter”.

The album will be released on November 14 live on the national broadcaster ZTV.

A jovial Chimbetu told journalists that he could not wait for the actual release and will this Friday release one of the songs “Tiverengane” to his fans.

An upbeat Chimbetu said his return to the music industry is “urgent”.

“This album will truly tell people how urgent my return is,” Chimbetu said.

The musician said he took his time to come up with the 11 track album and is confident dendera music fans will embrace it.

“We have done our best together with producer Munya Viyali, guitarist Trust Samende and Keith Faquahason who did the mastering of the songs,” he said.

Famed for his strumming rhythm guitar, Allan said he was re-launching his career in style.

“I am happy that I will launching my album in style thanks to Fasfit Matlock that have assisted me in doing all the work on Urgent Matter. This is an album one would not want to miss because it has all what the fans might want to hear,” he said.

Chimbetu is optimistic that the album would do justice to the fans and all those who were waiting for the original dendera beats.

Listening to the single “Tiverengane” one would believe that the Chimbetu siblings have just recorded their voices send them to Allan for recording.

The musician traced down fans memory lane of Marxist brothers with blossoming bass and well mastered voices.

He ends the song by encouraging people to soldier on despite all the hardships they are facing.

He also featured award winning gospel musician Mathias Mhere on song “Nyasha Dzinesu”, and his nephew Suluman on the song “Nhodzerai”.

Other songs that will be on the album include “Ndisina Mari”, “Sorry”, “Kombe” which is in Chewa, “Tiverengane”, “Hello”.

He is grateful to a local company Fasfit Matlock that has been assisting him since the beginning of his career re launch.

This is a welcome idea to have a company that stands with you all the way. I am grateful that they managed to be with me on the recording of this album, launch, and everything,” he added.

The company general manager Caroline Chizemo said they were doing this as part of cooperate social responsibility.

“Allan Chimbetu is one of the greatest musicians in the country and he needs to be celebrated while he is still alive. When he told us that he needed to revive his career we found it fit to work with him and assist him in all his endeavor,” she said.

Critics have already endorsed the musician’s coming back to the music industry saying he will do his best to cater for dendera fans.