All Set For Road Infrastructure Workshop

All is set for the road infrastructure workshop to be conducted by a local skills development firm, AfriSkills, slated for the 28th to the 30th of October at the Construction Industry Federation of Zimbabwe (CIFOZ) in Harare, 263chat has established.

The three-day workshop is open to all road construction stakeholders from both the private and public sector as it seeks to build synergies and furnishing industry professionals with the ever-evolving art in road maintenance and building.

Speaking to this publication, organizers of the event stressed the importance of the program towards equipping infrastructure development professionals with modern technological skills.

“Engineering is an ever-evolving profession like any other hence the need for professionals in this field to attend such workshops and catch up with the latest innovations,”said AfriSkills regional programs consultant Lloyd Chikati.

Road maintenance and construction is a capital intensive industry and issues around bridging the capital and technological gap as well as lagging behind the latest sector related skills has often affected efficiency among local contractors working on major road projects.

“Also, human lives depend on the quality of work engineers deliver which makes it paramount for them to always stay on their toes on latest developments,”

The workshop will be addressed by veteran engineer, Bernard Musarurwa, who has over 36 years of post-graduate experience in civil engineering projects.

It will touch on topics that include, Routine Road Inspection and Establishing Maintenance Needs, Tendering – Preparation, Documentation and Professional Submission, The Construction Process, Asphalt Construction Basics among a host of road construction issues.

The event comes at a time the country’s road network is in dilapidated state owing to years of neglect by responsible authorities.

Interested parties are advised to contact Lloyd on +263 71 825 8715 and WhatsApp or email [email protected]