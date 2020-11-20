Alfred Dondo Foundation Beneficiary Opens Up On Life-changing Opportunity

When Faith Memory Dambwara’s father turned his back on his family, she thought her world had to come to crashing end. Her dream to pursue education and get professional qualifications appeared shuttered.

By then she was living in Beitbridge and it only took her uncle in Mutare to intervene that she was able complete her secondary education.

She moved to Mutare and would later pass her Advanced Level studies with flying colours. The happiness of passing A’ Level soon disappeared as her uncle could not afford to send her to university which is more expensive as compared to secondary education which is fairly cheaper.

“That was a dream shuttered for me because I had 14 points and no one had the money to pay for my University education, I and no option but to go and stay with my mom in Chivhu,” Dambwara narrated.

Her greatest fear was that she would just get married without achieving her dream.

She opted to go and stay with her mother Mary Mhenyu in Chivhu, assisting her with household chores.

Her mother was a committee member at a local school, Madondo Primary School in Chivhu.

One day her mother met Tracy Ngoma from the Alfred Dondo Foundation after she visited Chivhu for her routine work of assisting people in the area.

“Alfred Dondo Foundation was already assisting young people with disabilities in the community and that is when they agreed to fund for my education,” she said.

The Foundation then assisted her in applying for a degree programme at the Chinhoyi University of Technology where she graduated with an upper second class degree in Accounting.

“They paid my university tuition, assisted with food and everything I needed, any problem I had, they assisted,” Dambwara said.

“My message to those who are getting assistance from Alfred Dondo Foundation is that they should be grateful and take the opportunity seriously because not everyone is getting such kind of assistance, now I am employed at Impala Car Rental,” she said.

Dambwara who is now employed as a Graduate Trainee at Impala Car Rental’s Accounting Department urged victims of abuse to take their problems to the Foundation as it has assisted several people.

The foundation has left a mark in different communities as they are assisting hundreds of people living with disabilities and those with a number of conditions.

Recently they got a thumps up when they assisted the Nyanga family afflicted with a rare condition.