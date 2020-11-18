fbpx

Alert: Online SME loan scam – fake websites impersonating the World Bank Group in Zimbabwe

By Staff Reporter

In the past few weeks, IFC, a member of the World Bank Group (WBG), has been the subject of cybercrime attacks from unknown individuals and entities.  The perpetrators have created a series of fake websites, emails, loan application forms and URLs impersonating IFC in Zimbabwe including www.ifcbusiness.org and www.ifcbusiness.org/sme-loans. The online scam seeks to lure  entrepreneurs and small businesses in Zimbabwe to apply for ‘IFC loans’ by downloading and filling in application forms available on this fake website: www.ifcbusiness.org/sme-loans.

IFC has no involvement with these fake websites or the call for applications.  We caution the public to be wary of these and other similar associations that falsely claim to be associated with IFC or other members of the World Bank Group.

IFC has a standard and elaborate loan application process for potential clients seeking IFC loans as described on this link: www.ifc.org

The World Bank has also released a warning about such scams: hubs.worldbank.org

