Airlink Launches New Non-stop Flights Between Cape Town And Harare

17 December 2020 – Airlink, the independent regional airline, will launch a convenient new non-stop service between Cape Town and Harare from 18 January 2021 – its latest in a series of new and resumed routes across its Southern African network.

It will satisfy demand for direct flights between the two cities and follows the lifting of travel restrictions that previously curtailed travel between the neighboring countries while they both worked to successfully contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

“Airlink is excited to be launching this important new route, which will provide convenience to business and leisure travellers, saving them precious hours transferring via Johannesburg and also limiting their exposure to potential touch-points, which is a key consideration as we adjust our travelling habits during the COVID-19 pandemic. Airlink’s unique service on the route will also support trade, commerce and tourism between the two cities and their respective markets at a time when it is desperately needed,” said Airlink CEO, Rodger Foster.

Our north-bound flights will depart from Cape Town during the mid-morning, with the south-bound flight leaving Harare in the mid-afternoon. The schedule provides travellers with seamless connectivity with Airlink’s full service flights linking Cape Town with other South African destinations.

Airlink’s great value for money Economy Class fares include a 20kg free economy class checked in luggage allowance plus a 15kg sporting equipment allowance. Onboard, our customers are treated to a complimentary light meal, refreshments, generous leg room and a choice of aisle or window seat (our flights do not have middle seats).