Just In: Air Zim In Mid Air Scare

Air Zimbabwe flight UM462 was Wednesday morning involved in a mid-air scare on its way from Bangkok, Thailand carrying repatriated Zimbabweans who were affected by the COVID-19 and other goods.

The flight made a distressed mayday call and declared an emergency (Squawking 7700),1 hour 26 minutes flying from the Thailand capital and safely landed back at the airport after making a roundabout turn.

The old aircraft was flying the Bangkok-Islamabad-Johannesburg route.

Air Zimbabwe spokesperson Firstme Vitori told 263Chat that the details to the circumstance are still sketchy but a full report will be available during the course of the day.

“At the moment, we do not have many details but we will issues out a statement during the day with more details of what transpired but the plane has landed safely in Bangkok,” she said.

The plane is being used to carry stranded Zimbabweans dotted around the back home in light of the COVID-19.

To date, more than 1000 Zimbabweans have been repatriated from different parts of the world.