Air Tanzania Resumes Dar-Es-Salaam-Harare Flights

Tanzanian national carrier, Air Tanzania today resumed flights for the Dar Es Salaam -Harare route which will travel twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays, the airliner said.

Air Tanzania will operate the route via Lusaka, Zambia using a Dash8- Q400 aircraft.

“We are thrilled to be resuming the Lusaka-Harare flights, this South bound route connects both Lusaka and Harare business people, tourists and academics to the port city of Dar-es-Salaam and beyond. As with the new normal, this flight will be operated

under new health protocols” said Air Tanzania in a statement.

The development comes at a time airlines are getting back into international skies after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic that brought global movement to a halt.

Zimbabwe opened its airports on the first October.