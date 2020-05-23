Afro-pop Singer Readies Single Release for Africa Day

Upcoming songstress under Baigbasss record label, FAA, is ready to shake the airwaves when she drops her fourth single titled “Mama Africa” on Africa Day.

Born Tafadzwa Seda the 21-year-old who classifies herself an Afro-pop and trap-soul crooner says her latest offering looks to empower the African woman.

“Mama Africa looks to encourage women from this continent to be confident and proud in our skin. With the rate at which people are bleaching one would be tempted to think this melanin pigment is a curse.

“The song also looks to trigger women off their seats of comfort. Most women are still shying away from the thought or idea of working just like their male counterparts. Gone are the days when women would get married to be housewives, times have changed,” she said.

To date, FAA has three singles to her name that are “Fake Smile,” “Give Me Your Love” and “Thank Jah.”

BigBass studio manager, Kudakwashe Manyore who signed the singer under his stable earlier this year expressed confidence in the young artiste.

“FAA Signed with us early this year and this is her first single to be released since joining us. She has the potential to be an international superstar and is a valuable asset to the label. Believe me! very soon many will be flocking for collaborations with her, she is a gem,” he said.