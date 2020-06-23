African Sun Donates Cutlery, Linen To Mvuma Hospital

As part of the clarion call by government in assisting to fight COVID 19 pandemic African Sun Limited has donated cutlery and linen to Mvuma Hospital worth ZWL393 100

In a statement, the hospitality company said the donation goes towards assisting some of its customers travelling by road using Mvuma as their connectivity gateway to Harare, Bulawayo and Masvingo.

“African Sun Limited continues to help and assist in any way we can to the communities along the way to some of our hotels. It is our considered view that as we focus on our re-opened hotels, for now, some of our customers may be in need of health facilities on their way to or from our hotels.

“We now regard health facilities as a business enabler to the success of the tourism and hospitality industry, also not forgetting the communities around the Midlands Province, some of which are our existing customers or future customers. Some of our customers travelling by road use Mvuma as their connectivity gateway to Harare, Bulawayo and Masvingo. It is against this background that we have decided to help by donating these items today,” said the group in a statement.

African Sun Limited is a leading hotel asset management company in Zimbabwe. The Group currently boasts of divisions in city and country hotels, resort hotels and the Victoria Falls hotel partnership with Miekles Hospitality (Private) Limited and Sun Leisure division which comprises of Sun Leisure Tours and 2 casinos located in Harare and Victoria Falls.

The company’s hotels are located in all major cities and prime tourist destinations.