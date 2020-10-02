80 Percent Recover from Covid-19

The number of Zimbabweans who have fully recovered from Covid-19 has risen to 80 percent of all confirmed infected cases as of yesterday, from 72 percent recorded mid-August, official figures from the Ministry of Health and Child Care have shown.

Yesterday the country recorded 12 new Covid-19 positive cases and 9 recoveries as the pandemic continues to weaken locally.

This puts the country’s total confirmed cases to 7 850 with Harare and Bulawayo recording the highest figures at 3 252 and 1 452 cases respectively.

The death toll from the virus remained at 228.

As a result of the steady decrease in infections, the government has since started the reopening of the economy.

“Key to this gradual re-starting of the economy has been the prioritization of efforts to reduce transmissions of COVID-19. Over the past few weeks, Government has further eased lockdown regulations by extending business hours, resuming intercity travel, domestic flights and tourism,” said the information Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa at yesterday’s press briefing.

Last week, the government opened schools for examination classes and other sectors of the economy have been gradually reopening including the resumption of international flights yesterday.

