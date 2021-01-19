Incarcerated ZINASU Leader Takes Freedom Bid to High Court

Incarcerated Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) member Allan Moyo will appear at High Court on Tuesday 19 January 2021, where a Judge will hear and make a determination on his bail application.

Setting down and hearing of Moyo’s bail application at High Court was delayed after his lawyer Obey Shava of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights encountered some challenges in securing the UZ student’s record of proceedings from Harare Magistrates Court, where he was denied bail by Magistrate Judith Taruvinga, who in December 2020 ruled that he is a flight risk as he could abscond standing trial.