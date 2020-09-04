Castle Braai Returns With A Twist

The 2020 edition of the Castle Lager National Braai Day, which is traditionally held at a public venue on the last Saturday of October, will be staged in a different format due to the Covid-19 prevention guidelines.

Dubbed “Braai Paden”, this year’s edition will be enjoyed from home with a sales promotion called the Castle Lager National “Braai Paden” Promotion starting today, Friday, 4, September, to the 25th of October 2020.

To participate in the promotion and stand a chance to win one of many prizes such as braai stands, braai packs and many more, one needs to buy any three Castle Lager packs of choice, fill in their details on the back of their till slip and deposit in entry boxes available at their nearest supermarket.

In a statement released today, Delta Corporate Affairs Executive, Patricia Murambinda said the Beverage company has partnered home delivery stakeholders to afford consumers the convenience of ordering braai needs from home

“This year we have partnered with various online delivery platforms such as Colcom’s Home-2-U Service, Garfunkels, Fresh in a Box, Liquor Deliveries and Gateway Stream, to offer consumers the convenience of ordering their braai meat or Castle Lager and have these delivered to their homes. Consumers can also go to their nearest supermarket and butchery to purchase their braai meat and Castle Lager,” she said.

“During the campaign leading up to the main day on 31 October 2020, there will be extensive consumer engagement on the Castle Lager social media platforms where consumers also stand a chance to win several prizes. Castle Lager will also partner with leading radio stations where DJs from around the country will get to entertain consumers every Saturday during the month of October. On this

day, we aim to host the largest virtual braai as our followers and consumers will be asked to post pictures and videos of them enjoying their Braai Paden,” adds the statement.

Castle lager as the flagship clear beer brand for Delta Beverages.