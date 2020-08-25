Court Update: Ngarivhume High Court Bail Hearing Set For Thursday

The High Court will on Thursday sit for the bail hearing of incarcerated Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume who was last week denied bail by the Harare Magistrates Court for the third time.

Ngarivhume has been locked up in prison since July when he was arrested on charges of inciting public violence.

In denying him bail last week, Harare Magistrate Trynos Utahwashe said granting bail to Ngarivhume would result in public violence as 31 July protests plan had turned into a movement which remained a threat to peace in the country.

His lawyer Moses Nkomo was forced to approach the High Court with a fresh bail application.

More to follow…