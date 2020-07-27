Lockdown Horror As Village Head Rapes Niece (11)

A village head identified as Nicodemus Dzvete in Murewa is alleged to have raped his 11 year old niece amid reports the victim’s family is now facing eviction from the village for reporting the rape.

According to the victim’s mother, the incident happened in April and only came to light when she noticed some white discharge from her daughter’s genitals leading to an investigation.

“Sometime in April just after the announcement of the first lockdown, the victim and her 7 year old sister visited their aunt for holiday. Two weeks later, I received an alert that they wanted to return. When I paid a visit to the aunt’s place, the victim wanted to narrate her story but was gagged from doing so by the aunt who started to beat her in my presence.

“I was so curious to know why she was beaten but she could not say anything. After taking them home I noticed that she had a white discharge from her genitals and she confirmed that her aunt’s husband who is a village head had indeed raped her and it is the reason why her Aunt beat her,” said the victim’s mother.

After reporting the matter at Juru police station she was told to go with the victim for a medical examination to ascertain whether she was raped or not.

“I went with the victim to hospital and was told that they would send the report to the police so that a docket will be opened against the headman. I only received a phone call a few days ago alerting me that the report had been sent to Murewa Police Station and we will soon be summoned to the court” said the mother.

She is now living in fear after receiving threats that the village head and other relatives were plotting to evict her from the village for exposing a traditional leader.

“I am hearing reports that they want to evict me from the village for reporting the village head to the police. They are taking advantage that my husband died, I am not at peace.” she said.

The perpetrator is walking scot-free despite a police report being made.

Dzvete refused to comment on the issue.

“I do not have anything to say regarding that issue,” he said.

Efforts to get a comment from Mashonaland East police spokesperson, Inspector Tendai Mwanza were futile as he promised to call back with details.