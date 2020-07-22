Court Update: ZLHR Lawyers Demands the Immediate Release of Chin’ono,Ngarivhume

Lawyers representing arrested journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and Transform Zimbabwe leader, Jacob Nagrivhume are demanding the immediate release of the two citing that they were detained longer than prescribed by the law.

The two were arrested on Monday and are currently appearing before Harare Magistrates facing charges of incitement to commit public violence.

Lawyers Beatrice Mtetwa, Doug Coltart and Kudzai Mutisi are arguing against the state that Ngarivhume has already been detained longer than 48 hrs meaning, in terms of s50(3) of the Constitution, he must be immediately released.

Another lawyer with Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights Obey Shava has tweeted that the charges against Chin’ono do not disclose any offence known at law.

“I have carefully studied the charges which @daddyhope is facing. The main charge is that of incitement to commit public violence. However, the facts as alleged in the charge sheet and outline of the state case do not disclose any offence known at law. This is an exercise in futility,” he said.

The two were arrested at a time when the opposition was preparing to demonstrate against corruption at the hands of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime.