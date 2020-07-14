MDC Alliance Condemns Youth Leader’s Continued Detention

Opposition MDC Alliance has condemned the continued detention of its youth leader Godfrey Kurauone on charges of undermining President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Kurauone who was arrested in Masvingo last week on charges of undermining Mnangagwa was denied bail by the Masvingo Magistrates Court and is currently in detention.

According to MDC Alliance Youth Spokesperson, Stephen Chuma, Kurauone’s detention was unacceptable and a move meant to strike fear on citizens ahead of the planned 31 July demonstrations.

“The continued illegal detention of our National Youth Organizer, Clr Godfrey Kurauone at one of Emerson Mnangagwa’s concentration camps, Masvingo Remand Prison is unacceptable. It is also very clear that Mnangagwa’s panic stricken illegal regime is illegally locking up Kurauone as a means to strike fear on citizens ahead of 31 July protests.

“Disturbing reports we are receiving is that Clr Kurauone is being denied access to food and warm clothing and this is a clear disrespect and violation of rights of detained persons as enshrined in the Constitution,” he said.

“As an Assembly, we have stated it before and we state it now that not even prison walls can deter us from taking Emerson Mnangagwa head on,” Chuma added.

According to the state, Kurauone who in the company of Mutombeni went to a ZUPCO bus terminus in the city center and addressed commuters who were waiting to board buses.

The state claims the outspoken politician said, “Let’s unite and remove this corrupt government and Mnangagwa. Mnangagwa and his criminals must go.”

Meanwhile prosecutors are opposing bail saying that Kurauone is likely to abscond trial as, after committing the alleged offence a fortnight before the arrest, he fled and could not be located by police officers during several visits to his home.