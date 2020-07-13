We Will Not Tolerate A Ploy To Oust Mnangagwa: Nick Mangwana

The government has declared the planned 31 July 2020 protests unconstitutional threatening that they will not sit watch the opposition throwing them out of power.

Secretary for information and publicity, Nick Mangwana said the 31 July action was being spearheaded by people from Harare whom he said never voted for the ruling party.

“The Zimbabwe Govt was voted into power at every polling station in the country, the Party of Govt was generally rejected in Harare. Now some Harare people want to subvert the will of the whole country by foisting their known position on this Nation,” said Mangwana.

The protest was called for by opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader, Jacob Ngarivhume but later endorsed by citizens and other parties including MDC Alliance fronted by Nelson Chamisa, Build Zimbabwe Alliance led by Dr Noah Manyika and Alliance for People’s Agenda led by Dr Nkosana Moyo.

Mangwana added that the protest is not about corruption as announced by the organisers but a plot to out President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“The Cat is out the bag. It’s not about Corruption. It’s an unconstitutional plan to seize power and give it to the unelected,” wrote Information secretary on Twitter.

He accused the opposition of disregarding the health risks by seeking to proceed with their demonstration in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If there was no #Covid19 catastrophe nobody would have a problem with an Anti corruption March. But to try to overthrow a constitutional order and replace it with an unelected monster is not democracy. It’s lawlessness. Democracy does not work that way. Focus on #Covid19Zim,” he said.