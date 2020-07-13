‘Nothing Will Stop Our Congress’- Mwonzora

The Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T says its Extra-Ordinary Congress scheduled for 31 July will go ahead but the final decision will rest on the Supreme Court which ordered the elective congress to go ahead.

The congress hangs in the balance, however, after President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced that the country will most certainly go back to level one of the lockdown, which will mean no gatherings, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

However, the party’s Secretary-General Douglas Mwonzora told 263Chat last week that they will go ahead with the congress as nothing except a court order, will stop them.

“The congress is going ahead we are still working on the issue of clearance remember it is ordered by the Supreme Court so it cannot be stopped by anything else except that court of law,” said Mwonzora

The congress has also been mired by reports of bribery claims as some councillors are allegedly paying bribes to avoid expulsion from Council and Parliament respectively, reports which Mwonzora rubbished.

“That is total rubbish. This issue about bribery is part of a smear campaign that is there because of the congress. “The recalls follow recommendations from a province and they will then be processed through the Secretary for Local Government if its councillors and thereafter the secretary brings them to the standing committee.

“If the standing committee agrees then the committee instructs the secretary-general to write the letter. So it is a process that involves more than one person. So giving financial incentive or whatever incentive to one individual does not assist anybody,” he added.

The EOC could also be disturbed by an intended demonstration on the same day, which is being planned by some opposition parties against corruption.