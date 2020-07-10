’31 July The Last Straw For Mnangagwa’

The Movement for Democratic Change Alliance (MDCA) is pinning its hope on the scheduled 31 July demonstration that President Emerson Mnangagwa will be ousted from office.

The party’s youth assembly spokesperson, Stephen Chuma said the demonstration is certainly going to mark the end of Mnangagwa’s short but ‘brutal dictatorship’.

“In his short spell as the President albeit through stealing elections, Mnangagwa has presided over untold suffering, repression and oppression that has never been witnessed before in this land,” said Chuma.

The MDCA youths spokesperson accused president Mnangagwa of misruling the nation and human torture of citizens by the uniformed forces.

“It was under Mnangagwa when we first witnessed senseless butchering with live ammunition of defenceless citizens by rogue soldiers,” he said comparing him to his predecessor, the late president Robert Mugabe.

He said that the hope is on the 31st of July that if masses go into the streets the President will be chunked out of the office.

“The people are going to stop at nothing to make sure he is gone. Nothing, nothing and I repeat nothing at all is going to save this man whose corrupt and murderous regime is responsible for the worst economic crisis since the lapse of GNU,” said Chuma.

He also accused Mnangagwa of masterminding alleged abductions of opposition and civil society members as there has been an increase in those cases since he came to power including the recent alleged abduction and torture of three MDCA women your leaders Cecilia Chimbiri, Netsai Marova and Joanna Mamombe.

He added, “It is under Mnangagwa that a new phenomenon called ‘catch and release’ mushroomed to habour corrupt cabinet criminals like his clansman Obadiah Moyo.

“We, the citizens have run out of patience and we just can not afford another day with Emmerson Mnangagwa as the President. 31 July must be the last straw for Mnangagwa!”

Meanwhile, citizens and other political parties are supporting the Transform Zimbabwe initiative to demonstrate against Mnangagwa.

However, fears are that the government will try to stop the protest after remarks by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Nick Mangwana hinted that Harare and Bulawayo may be totally shut down following a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa also urged political party leaders to consider the health of the masses considering the way coronavirus cases are shooting the roof.

The government has previously responded with sheer force to massive protests.

Posting on his twitter handle Mangwana said: “Harare has the vast majority of Covid-19 cases. Yesterday (Tuesday), Bulawayo recorded 30 of the 53 positive cases. If there is any scaling up of containment measures, a more surgical approach is better. It means full-scale lockdown should only apply to Harare and Bulawayo.”

The country has been in a total lockdown since March 30 to contain the spread of the virus, but later eased and most businesses have been allowed to re-open.