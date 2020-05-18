Zimbabwe Covid-19 Positive Cases now at 46

Zimbabwe has to date recorded 46 COVID-19 confirmed cases from the over 28 000 tests conducted since late March when the country started conducting tests.

In its latest statement, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said of the two positive cases from yesterday’s tests, one is a male returnee from the United Kingdom while the second is a truck driver who initially tested positive in Zambia and again tested positive upon retesting in Harare.

The ministry said that both cases were stable and in isolation at their homes in Harare.

Therefore, to date, Zimbabwe has a total of 46 cases, 18 recoveries, 24 active cases and 4 deaths since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020.

The Ministry also warned against the wearing of masks by children under 2 years of age as they cannot remove the masks when they feel suffocated.