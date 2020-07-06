12 Nurses Arrested During Salary Hike Protests

At least 12 nurses from Harare Central Hospital have been arrested by the Zimbabwe Republic Police officers for breaking the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, 263Chat have learnt.

According to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), the nurses were being charged with contravening section 8(3) (a) of the Public Health (Covid-19 Prevention,Containment and Treatment Regulations).

It is said that the nurses were planning to have a feedback meeting on their present situation.

They are being represented by Tinashe Chinopfukutwa from ZLHR.

More to follow…