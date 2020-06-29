1000 Face Masks For Mat North Invigilators, Students

Teachers in Matebeleland North who will be invigilating the Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) June 2020 exams last week received more than 1000 face masks and other equipment from well-wishers

Exam classes return to schools for their exams amid the COVID-19 with some education stakeholders calling on the indefinite postponement of the exams due to lack of protective equipment for both the teachers and students.

Accepting to gesture from Dingani Bookshop and Stationery as well as Bheksaz Solutions, Mat North Provincial education Director Jabulani Mpofu said the consignment which will be distributed in various schools in the province but after assessing those in great need.

“This donation is for the teachers and learners, it’s to their benefit since we will be opening phase one. For now, exam classes have enough masks but our Form Fours and Grade Sevens will greatly benefit.

“This will go a long way for our students and we are very grateful to our partners. We are trying to promote better health in these times and the donation would have come at a better time,’ said Mpofu.

He added that the province has not had reported cases from students and teaching staff which Is a positive and gives green light for the resumption of schools.

Dingani Bookshop Director, Witness Dingani told 263Chat that the donation is a small way to help struggling schools in the province who need assistance.

“It is our mission to make sure we provide for society. As a Bookshop we deal with schools, schools are currently facing challenges we have to assist them. They have to prepare for the exams at the same time fight against this global pandemic,” Dingani said.

“As Bheksaz Shalom Solutions together with our brand Ambassador Lee McHoney we are happy to be part of this initiative, our income comes from the people who send parcels through us on daily basis including government institutions, hence it is our duty to help where we can.

“Teachers play a vital role in the country hence it is our duty as a community to take care of them as safety is a priority in one’s life” Bhekokuhle Dube the director at Bheksaz Solutions said.